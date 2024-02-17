Top track

Long Game

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Emily Nenni Live at Sagebrush

Sagebrush
Sat, 17 Feb, 6:00 pm
GigsAustin
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Long Game
Got a code?

About

Emily nenni live

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sagebrush
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Emily Nenni

Venue

Sagebrush

5500 South Congress Avenue, Austin, Texas 78745, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.