DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Happy Mondays Comedy : SHAZIA MIRZA & more...

The Amersham Arms
Mon, 5 Feb, 8:00 pm
ComedyLondon
From £6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Monday 5th February 2024 : Happy Mondays Comedy at The Amersham Arms New Cross : SHAZIA MIRZA, Ania Magliano , Miss Mo' Real Plus Special Guests TBC, MC Sion James

Legendary Happy Mondays Comedy at The Amersham Arms New Cross , kick off your week in style...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Happy Mondays Comedy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Shazia Mirza, Ania Magliano, Miss Mo’Real and 2 more

Venue

The Amersham Arms

Amersham Arms, 388 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6TY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.