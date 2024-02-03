Top track

Boat Live/Boat Shed presents: Janeret

Boat Live
Sat, 3 Feb, 4:00 pm
DJLondon
£9.18

About

We have exciting news for 2024! The highly anticipated return of Boat Live and Boat Shed is on the horizon. Save the date Saturday 3rd Feb as we invited French DJ & Producer Janeret and London party starters SOLIS for our re-launch party.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Boat Live
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Janeret, Mylo Harvey, AndreEA

Venue

Boat Live

90 White Post Lane, Tower Hamlets, London, E9 5EN, United Kingdom
Doors open4:00 pm

