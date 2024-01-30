Top track

Dena Deadly - Raise Your Glass

Free Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Premiere Party

ALPHAVILLE
Tue, 30 Jan, 8:00 pm
FilmNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Raise your glasses high~
We will be screening the first episode of Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules in the back room.

This event is FREE! We will have a PUMPTINI drink special!

This is a 21+ event.
ALPHAVILLE.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

ALPHAVILLE

140 Wilson Ave, New York, New York 11237
Doors open7:00 pm

