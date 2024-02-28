DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Silky-C, Ryuu Richy, SeanRowe, ChuckNameles$ & LUCI @ The Meadows (Late Show)

The Meadows
Wed, 28 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsNew York
About

MajorStage Presents: Live Hip Hop & R&B @ The Meadows

Featuring:

Silky-C

Ryuu Richy

SeanRowe

ChuckNameles$

LUCI

This is an 18+ event
Presented by 23 Meadow LLC dba The Monarch New York.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

