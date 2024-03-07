DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

London Music Presents: Leontas

Star in Shoreditch (previously Road Trip & The Workshop)
Thu, 7 Mar, 7:45 pm
GigsLondon
£12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Something is happening…

The best way I can describe it is like one member said to me:

‘Tim - It’s like freshers week, every week, but better, with bands and stuff…’

and that’s how it’s been over the last 6 years since we created this group. It’s honestl...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by London Music Showcase.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

LEONTAS, JFT

Venue

Star in Shoreditch (previously Road Trip & The Workshop)

243 Old St, Hoxton, London EC1V 9EY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.