Top track

GRAVEDGR & CLAWZ - RAVEYARD

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

WORK Presents: GRAVEDGR, Clawz,& Casska

Location TBA, Los Angeles
Sat, 13 Apr, 11:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$48.62The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

GRAVEDGR & CLAWZ - RAVEYARD
Got a code?

About

On Saturday, April 13th, WORK Presents: GRAVEDGR, Clawz, and Casska! Join us for a dark night of heavy basslines, haunting melodies and intense energy at a location TBA somewhere in Los Angeles. Joining GRAVEDGR behind the decks are two of LA’s rising prod...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by WORK (SIX AM & Synthetik Minds).
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

GRAVEDGR, Clawz

Venue

Location TBA, Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.