Marala Festival Mil·leni 25

La Paloma
Fri, 23 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€19.83
Marala son la catalana Selma Bruna, la mallorquina Clara Fiol y la valenciana Sandra Monfort. Se interesan por la tradición como fuerza de innovación. Sus canciones beben del presente y procuran hacer honor al pasado. Nos presentan un álbum contundente y e...

Para mayores de 16 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Concert Studio.
Marala

La Paloma

Carrer Del Tigre 27, 08001 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

