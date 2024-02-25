DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SHORTIES Film Sunday

Doña
Sun, 25 Feb, 4:00 pm
FilmLondon
£15.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Come down to SHORTIES on Sunday 25th of Feb to watch 5 gripping short films all created by women!

On arrival you’ll be encouraged to ‘Claim Your Title’ and pick from a range of industry badges to celebrate your role loud and proud!

Mix with like minded

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Shorties.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Doña

Red Sequin Door, 92 Stoke Newington High St, London N16 7NY, UK
Doors open4:00 pm

