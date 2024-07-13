DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Real World

The BRIT Theatre - The BRIT School
Sat, 13 Jul, 2:30 pm
TheatreLondon
From £1.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Do you know how hard it is being a child?

They’re not allowed to go where they want or do what they want. They have to do as they are told..! Can you believe it!?

After a bad day at school, some very fed up children try to make a wish, a wish to skip chi...

U (Suitable for all)
Presented by The BRIT School Limited.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The BRIT Theatre - The BRIT School

60 The Crescent, Croydon CR0 2HN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open2:15 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.