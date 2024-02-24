DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
WDC
Samedi 24 février, à l'occasion de NFT Paris, le Guru à Bastille vous convie à sa toute première soirée WDC : Work, Dance, & Connect, orchestrée par les DJs Bufalo et Pan's !
Bufalo, pilier incontournable du web3 depuis 2021 notamment pour ses shows...
