Hotel Lux

New Cross Inn
Sat, 20 Apr, 3:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50

About

Hit The South Festival 2024

New music festival at the New Cross Inn on Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st of April.

Lineup:

SATURDAY

Hotel Lux

linktr.ee/HotelLux

Saloon Dion

linktr.ee/saloondion

Loose Articles

https://linktr.ee/loosearticles

Knives

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Everything Is Fine + Of Course + New Cross Live.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Knives, Loose Articles, Saloon Dion and 1 more

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open3:00 pm

