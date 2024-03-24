DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SPECIAL SAUCE: A McVideo Showcase from Scrote & Friends

PhilaMOCA
Sun, 24 Mar, 8:00 pm
ComedyPhiladelphia
$12.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

SPECIAL SAUCE: A McVideo Showcase from Scrote & Friends

Attention all Fry Kids & Hamburger Clowns. Come on out to a supersized screening of ALL NEW comedic video nuggets that are dripping in sauce and available for a limited time!

Most definitely NOT AFF...

This is a 17+ event
Presented by Scrote
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

PhilaMOCA

531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.