DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SPECIAL SAUCE: A McVideo Showcase from Scrote & Friends
Attention all Fry Kids & Hamburger Clowns. Come on out to a supersized screening of ALL NEW comedic video nuggets that are dripping in sauce and available for a limited time!
Most definitely NOT AFF...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.