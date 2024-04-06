DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ornate Music + 50arc Presents: By The Sea

Faith In Strangers, Margate
Sat, 6 Apr, 5:00 pm
GigsMargate
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Illustrious London party 50arc team up with Margate based record label Ornate Music at the wonderful Faith in Strangers venue for a night of high end House, Techno & Electro. Alongside residents they will be joined by Manchester's finest Damo B (Emotec, Ou...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Faith In Strangers.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Reedale Rise

Venue

Faith In Strangers, Margate

Faith In Strangers, 17 Ethelbert Cres, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2DY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.