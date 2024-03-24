Top track

Die Sterne - Universal Tellerwäscher

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Die Sterne + Christian Kjellvander

Knust
Sun, 24 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€29.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Die Sterne - Universal Tellerwäscher
Got a code?

About

DIE STERNE Zusatzkonzert + CHRISTIAN KJELLVANDER und Band

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Musikexpress, ByteFM, Kaput Magazin & dq agency.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Die Sterne, Christian Kjellvander

Venue

Knust

Neuer Kamp 30, 20357 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.