The Comedy Sty

Piglove By The River
Thu, 14 Nov, 7:30 pm
ComedyLeeds
£3The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Stand up comedy every Thursday at Piglove By The River, come on thru and watch us struggle xx

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Leeds Comedy Project.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Piglove By The River

Clarence Road, Leeds, LS10 1LEE, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

