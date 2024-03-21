DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

𝗦𝗢𝗨𝗣 𝘅 𝗡𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘁: 𝗗𝗝 𝗦𝗮𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗱, 𝗖𝗿𝗮𝘃𝗲, 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗞𝗻𝗼𝘁, 𝗯𝘂𝗻𝗻𝘆 𝗵𝗼𝗼𝘃𝗮 (𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘)

Soup
Thu, 21 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

𝘿𝙅 𝙎𝙖𝙘𝙧𝙚𝙙 is a rapper and producer from Ukraine and the originator of Dungeon Rap: a new genre...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by SOUP
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Soup

31-33 Spear St, Manchester M1 1DF
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

