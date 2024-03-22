Top track

IBack - Loved Ones

A Full Night of HipHop, Pop, and R&B

The Macbeth
Fri, 22 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Get ready for an unforgettable night of diverse and dynamic performances at our upcoming event! The lineup includes the rising multi-talented UK rapper IBack from South East London, showcasing her addictive fresh flow and self-reflective lyricism. Joining...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by REAL.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

IBack, Savvie, Tony Humphries and 1 more

Venue

The Macbeth

70 Hoxton Street, Shoreditch N1 6LP
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

