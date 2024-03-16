DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Down The Ewaso with ULU
Kenyan label EWASO team up with UK’s ULU to spread the universal language of music and Afro. With ROBIN M, FOOZAK, DYLAN-S and MANU.
16th March
Lower Third, Denmark St.
London
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.