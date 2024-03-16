DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DOWN THE EWASO WITH ULU

The Lower Third
Sat, 16 Mar, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£14.03
Down The Ewaso with ULU

Kenyan label EWASO team up with UK’s ULU to spread the universal language of music and Afro. With ROBIN M, FOOZAK, DYLAN-S and MANU.

16th March

Lower Third, Denmark St.

London

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ulu Records / Ewaso Records.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am

