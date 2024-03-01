Top track

Beltran

The Cut ATX
Fri, 1 Mar, 11:45 pm
DJAustin
About

The Brazillian Groover Beltran is back! If you missed him the first time, you wont want to miss him again! Doors open 02:00am the night of the show!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Cut.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Beltran

Venue

The Cut ATX

715 Red River Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Doors open2:00 am

