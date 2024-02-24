Top track

Purple Fly: A Debut Album Experience

Camden Assembly
Sat, 24 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13

About

Gotobeat is teaming up with The Camden Assembly to welcome an amazing line up on Saturday February 24th, 2024. PURPLE FLY- Purple Fly is a London-based indie rock band, well-known for their vibrant authentic songs of playful storytelling. After making a na...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

JW Paris, The Deniros, Purple Fly

Venue

Camden Assembly

49 Chalk Farm Road, London NW1 8AN
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

