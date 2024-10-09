DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dargen D’Amico "In Concerto a Teatro"

Teatro Dehon
Wed, 9 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsBologna
€28
Dargen D’Amicoin gara alla 74ª edizione del Festival di Sanremo con il brano “Onda Alta”, torna intour,per la prima volta nei grandi teatri,per presentare il suo nuovo progetto discografico “CIAO AMERICA” (Island Records) in uscita venerdì 2 febbraio.
Tutte le età
Presentato da Locomotiv in collaborazione con Ponderosa

Lineup

Dargen D'Amico

Venue

Teatro Dehon

Via Libia, 59, 40138 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm
500 capacity

