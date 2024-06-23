Top track

Comeback Kid + Bane + Confine

BOnsai Garden
Sun, 23 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsBologna
€29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Comeback Kid + Bane + Confine

Tutte le età
Presentato da Erocks Production.

Lineup

Comeback Kid, Bane

Venue

BOnsai Garden

Via Di Corticella 147, 40128 Bologna Bologna, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

