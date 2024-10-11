Top track

Ravenous

WITCHZ - Life Tour 2024

Lee's Palace
Fri, 11 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsToronto
From CA$35.92The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

WHO IS WITCHZ…

He’s dark and breathy with a unique blend of bass heavy alt-pop, electronic-phonk, and southwestern nostalgia. He’s a shadow or your reflection, the subject or the negative space, but more importantly he inspires imagination. The artist & p...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Collective Concerts.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Witchz

Venue

Lee's Palace

529 Bloor Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1Y5, Canada
Doors open8:30 pm

