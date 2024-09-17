DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Darkoo

La Bellevilloise
Tue, 17 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€22.56
About

L'auteure-compositrice-interprète Darkoo, née au Nigeria et élevée à Londres, a commencé son parcours musical à l'âge de 15 ans, après avoir découvert qu'elle savait rapper. Elle a commencé à fusionner les influences de son séjour au Royaume-Uni avec le so...

Tout public
Présenté par OCTOPUS.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Darkoo

Venue

La Bellevilloise

19 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.