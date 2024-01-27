Top track

Odalys - Dejá

Beloved

SILO Brooklyn
Sat, 27 Jan, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Beloved is love + creativity without limitations, through the cultures and minds of every beloved out there.

This party will take place in SILO's front room.

Line-up:
Aliyah's Interlude
Odalys
Byrell the Great
Dos Flakos
Zillions
Suavez
Den...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn & Move Forward Music
Lineup

2
ODALYS, Byrell The Great, Dos Flakos and 2 more

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

