DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tommy Cossack and the Degenerators - single launch

Windmill Brixton
Sat, 17 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

TOMMY COSSACK & THE DEGENERATORS - single release show from this self-confessed "weird punk" band - https://www.instagram.com/tommycossackandthedegenerators/

Plus HOUSE ARREST, NOV LT, THE STRONGEST TOOL

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Windmill Brixton.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
The Strongest Tool, Nov LT, House Arrest and 1 more

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.