DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

#3310

POPUP!
2 Feb - 4 Feb
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

BACK TO BASICS !

La 3310 fait son grand retour, enfilez vos plus beaux outfits et venez enflammer notre piste de danse nom de Zeus !

--- INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES

Ce ticket DICE vous garantit une entrée prioritaire JUSQU'A 23H30. Ensuite ce sera premier...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par POPUP!.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm
175 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.