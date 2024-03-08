Top track

Rodriguez Jr. - Lila

Rodriguez Jr. (Live)

SILO Brooklyn
Fri, 8 Mar, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$38.11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Some follow trends, others set them. Award-winning music producer & live performer Rodriguez Jr. also known as Olivier Mateu has spent 25 years in the industry. His vast experience in all genres of electronic music makes him the visionary of melodic house...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn & EMW.
Lineup

Rodriguez Jr.

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

