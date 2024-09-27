DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Last Dinner Party

UEA LCR Norwich
Fri, 27 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsNorwich
£28.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

From serenading the dimly-lit corners of East London pubs to Courting interest from several major record labels, agents, promoters & publishers in a few short months, The Last Dinner Party have burst forth gloriously into the guitar music renaissance.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Live Nation.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Last Dinner Party

Venue

UEA LCR Norwich

LCR, Union House, UEA, Norwich NR4 7TJ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
1550 capacity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.