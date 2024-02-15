Top track

Record Store Day 2024 Launch Party

Rough Trade East
Thu, 15 Feb, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us at Rough Trade East to celebrate the launch of Record Store Day 2024 and enjoy drinks courtesy of Record Store Day’s Official Wine Partner, Miraval.

Featuring a unique interview and exclusive performance from Northern Soul hitmakers – The Flirtati...

All ages
Presented by Rough Trade.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Flirtations, Currls

Venue

Rough Trade East

The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Doors open6:00 pm
300 capacity

