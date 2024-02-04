DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bliss... w/ Emma Ecstasy

The End
Sun, 4 Feb, 8:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

emma ecstasy presents Bliss... @ The End

This special edition of emma's party (and her brooklyn nightlife debut) features locals Hannah Account, angelRay and Sezisoro. come early. stay late. tip your bartender

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The End.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

emma ecstasy, hannah account, angelray

Venue

The End

4 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

