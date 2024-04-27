DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Emo Fest

The Arch
Sat, 27 Apr, 6:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£16.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Emo Festival is coming to Brighton!

The greatest tribute night to the music that was never just a phase…

TEENAGE NOSTALGIA featuring all your biggest emo songs in existence with A LIVE BAND & LIVE DJs spinning all the angst your teenage dirtbag heart...

This is an 14+ event, U16's accompanied by an adult
Presented by Divergent Promotions.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Arch

189 King's Rd, Brighton BN1 1NB, United Kingdom
Doors open6:00 pm
550 capacity

