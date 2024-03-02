DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tangent with John Gómez & Nick The Record

The Pickle Factory
Sat, 2 Mar, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

On 2nd March, our dearest party Tangent returns to kick off 2024, as our hosts, and two of our favourite DJs, John Gómez & Nick The Record, spin beautiful records through John's Condesa mixer All Night Long.

Tangent was born when two good friends wanted t...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by East Space Ltd..
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Pickle Factory

13-14 The Oval, London E2 9DU
Doors open11:00 pm
250 capacity

