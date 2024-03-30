DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Throwback Opening 2024 - Pool Party Festival

Go Beach Club
Sat, 30 Mar, 4:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
From €16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

(ESP) Estás listo para viajar al pasado y bailar al ritmo de los mejores clásicos de los 80s, 90s y 00s?
No te pierdas "Throwback Opening 2024 - Pool Party Festival"... la fiesta que dará inicio a la temporada de verano con mucha diversión, agua y nostal...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por GMC WORLDWIDE PRODUCTIONS, S.L..
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mr. majestyk

Venue

Go Beach Club

Carrer Port Esportiu, 14P, 08930 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

