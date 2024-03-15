DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Come jam with The Gravel Project, The Stupid Robots and Sons of Levin at Askew on Friday 3.15.24!!
8pm doors
9pm show
$15 tickets
See you there!!
