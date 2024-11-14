DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Therapy?

Manchester Academy
Thu, 14 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£32.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

All ages (Under 14’s to be accompanied by an adult 18+ at all times). Under 8’s must have hearing protection.

Presented by Action!
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Manchester Academy

Manchester Academy, Manchester University Students Union, Oxford Rd, Manchester M13 9PR, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
2600 capacity
Accessibility information

