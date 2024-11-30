DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Welche Zukunft hat eine Band, zwischen deren Bandmitgliedern eine räumliche Trennung von über 9000km steht und die sich lange Zeit aufgrund der weltweiten Pandemie außerstande gesehen hat live aufzutreten, geschweige denn sich überhaupt zu sehen? Lange Zei...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.