Kara Presents... The Foundation

XOYO
Fri, 7 Jun, 10:00 pm
From £11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

I am really excited to announce the launch of THE FOUNDATION

The first of many events that aims to celebrate the foundation and culture of DNB but also my roots and journey so far. Bringing underground culture along with seasoned veterans and newcomers to...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Weird Science.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kara, Randall, Bryan Gee and 3 more

Venue

XOYO

32-37 Cowper St, London EC2A 4AP
Doors open10:00 pm
800 capacity

