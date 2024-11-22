DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Nerve Agent presenta su segunda gira nacional: "Se está creando un clima terrible”. Una gira donde pasarán por más de 15 ciudades a presentar su próximo EP. También tocarán las colaboraciones que han lanzado durante este año y los hits que han sonado hasta...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.