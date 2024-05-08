DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nellie McKay with special guest Stella Prince

Eddie's Attic
Wed, 8 May, 8:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $26.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Nellie McKay live at Eddie's Attic!

Nellie McKay

Since Get Away from Me, Nellie's debut record, she has released a bunch of well-received albums with as many different sounds, ranging from pop to jazz to rock & folk, always defying categorization.

Her m...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 2 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Nellie McKay

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

