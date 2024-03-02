DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nobystandrs w/ Dara Genesis, Quinn Blake, bodymind, somasounds

The Stowaway
Sat, 2 Mar, 10:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

💥NBS coming back with club and breaks 🥁 & we’re bringing out some of the illest DJs in the LArea! Saturday, March 2nd Dara Genesis, Quinn Blake, and bodymind will be bringing heat to the @stowawaydtla underground joining somasounds for a night of club br...

21+ event
Presented by The Stowaway
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Stowaway

416 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90013, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

