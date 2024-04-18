DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

AHF - Agave Culturescapes & Festival Opening Reception

Hotel Congress Plaza
Thu, 18 Apr, 6:00 pm
Food & drinkTucson
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Thursday, April 18 | 6-9pm

FREE

Join Southern Arizona and the University of Arizona Community in celebrating the culture, history, and heritage of the noble agave plant as we dance, sip, talk, laugh, and engage for a night of celebration. The reception i...

This is an All ages event.
Agave Heritage Festival
Hotel Congress Plaza

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

