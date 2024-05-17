Top track

Another Michael - I Know You're Wrong

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Another Michael, Tenci, Straats

The Baby G
Fri, 17 May, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$25.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Another Michael - I Know You're Wrong
Got a code?

About

Something very special happens in the moment when a listener truly connects to a song. It’s an intangible reaction that bridges science and emotion, turning firing synapses into something cosmically beautiful. Another Michael exists for that moment: when a...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Transmit Presents.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tenci, Another Michael

Venue

The Baby G

1608 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1T8, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.