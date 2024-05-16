Top track

Boston Bun (Live)

Night Tales Loft
Thu, 16 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Buston Bun presents the London leg of his "mixed feelings" live tour.

"I'm gonna take a bit of my studio on tour with me to play you -almost- only new material.

Yes, I have an album ready and I want you to hear it for the first time in LIVE. It’s gonna b...

This is an 18+ event. Bring your ID card with you. ID Scanner in place.
Presented by Night Tales Loft.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Boston Bun, Tom Everett

Venue

Night Tales Loft

207, 1 Westgate St, London E8 3RL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

