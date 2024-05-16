Top track

Raz & Afla - Check Yourself

Raz & Afla

Ramona
Thu, 16 May, 8:00 pm
GigsManchester
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Fresh collaboration from prolific Hackney-based producer Raz Olsher and Ghanaian master musician Alfa Sackey present their own take on Afro House.

Their work is a cosmic journey through the entire African continent and beyond.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Ramona.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Raz & Afla

Venue

Ramona

40 Swan Street, Manchester, M4 5JN, United Kingdom
Doors open4:00 pm
350 capacity

