DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Club de Fromage - 00s v 10s Pop Party

O2 Academy2 Islington
Sat, 17 Feb, 10:30 pm
PartyLondon
£8.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

It's another one of our classic 00s v 10s pop parties! Expect plenty from pop bangers from those decades plus the usual Fromage faves from decades either side!

Join Slow Alfie and the crew once again for a riot of pop, rock, indie, Power ballads, disco an...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Jomi Events Ltd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

O2 Academy2 Islington

Angel Central, N1 Centre, 16 Parkfield St, Islington N1 0PS
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.