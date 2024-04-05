Top track

PSUDOKU - PossiBLeUniveRSZ

Psudoku / Necro Deathmort / Horsebastard

New Cross Inn
Fri, 5 Apr, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Chimpyfest are very excited to facilitate this rare transdimensional event. Details below!

Psudoku

Psudoku is a futuristic progressive 1970s grindcore band from Norway, that claims to transport its recorded material using time travel, from a parallel uni...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Chimpyfest.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Horsebastard, Necro Deathmort, Psudoku

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

