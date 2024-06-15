Top track

Lewsberg + Index for Working Musik

Crofters Rights
Sat, 15 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£13.20

About

Lewsberg from Rotterdam are a four-piece rock group, named after writer and fellow Rotterdammer Robert Loesberg, famous for his dangerous novel Enige Defecten from 1974. This is one of the band’s main sources of inspiration: the counterculture and big-city...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gravy Train.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Index for Working Musik, Lewsberg

Venue

Crofters Rights

117-119 Stokes Croft, Bristol BS1 3PY
Doors open7:00 pm
80 capacity

