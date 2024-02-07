DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Noctivo ft. Emiliana, Ana Valdes + more

1720
Wed, 7 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
@NOCTIVO_ PRESENTA

MIÉRCOLES, 7 DE FEBRERO DE 2024

UNA NOCHE DE TECHNO

9:00 PM - 2:00 AM

ACTIVO + NOCTURNO = NOCTIVO

2DA EDICIÓN DE NOCTIVO

100% RAZA + FAMILIA TECHNO EN LOS ÁNGELES

LUGAR:

1720 WAREHOUSE

1720 E 16th St, Los Angeles, CA 90021

HOR...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Mystery Box LLC dba 1720
1720

1720 E 16th St, Los Angeles, California 90021, United States
Doors open9:00 pm
854 capacity

